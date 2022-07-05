A warm front crossing through the region brought in a few showers on Tuesday. Much of it was on the lighter side, while the heavier downpours remained well south of the region.

Wednesday looks to be a dry day, but it will be warmer. Heading into the rest of the week, the risk for a few showers will be into the forecast as a storm passes to the south on Thursday, then a cold front passes on Friday.

The risk for a few showers will continue through the rest of the evening hours on Tuesday. The threat should eventually diminish into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to around 70 degrees.

A trailing cold front should pass early on Wednesday without much fanfare other than a few clouds around. Despite the passage of the front, it will be a very warm day as temperatures return into the upper 80s. Some areas to the west of the city will likely top out in the lower 90s.

Most of Thursday looks fine with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into the latter part of the day, a wave of low pressure will pass to the south bringing back the chance for few scattered showers and storms. There will be an easterly wind in place and that will make temperatures back down to around 80 degrees for the daytime high.

While a cold front will bring another chance of scattered showers, most of the day will look okay. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

The front should pass to the south and east, leaving us with a gorgeous weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure settles across the region with highs hovering in the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.