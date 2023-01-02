While the first day of the new year was pleasant and dry, the first week will start out warm, but damp.

A warm front will lift through the region, bringing some light rain and drizzle through the middle part of the week. A cold front will then arrive and cool temperatures down for the latter part of the week.

Monday night will feature clouds with areas of fog and drizzle developing. There is a chance that the fog could be dense with the visibility going down to less than a quarter mile at times. It will remain mild with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will start out with some patchy drizzle and fog. Expect some light rain during the day as a wave of low pressure rides along the frontal boundary. Temperatures will gradually climb through the 50s during the day and into the Tuesday night.

The temperatures may continue their climb into Wednesday morning as the winds will continue to come from the south. That will bring temperatures up into the lower 60s before the cold front moves through the region and bring a passing shower or so.

Temperatures will then take a gradual tumble Wednesday night and continue to drop from around 50 degrees on Thursday to the lower 40s by Thursday evening.

On Friday, a weak disturbance may bring another chance of showers. Otherwise, expect highs to be in the mid 40s.

The weekend looks to be dry with partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. There may be a gusty breeze through making it feel quite chilly.