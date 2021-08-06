Warm and muggy weekend ahead

NEW YORK — The week ended on a warm note.

The sun came out on Friday and temperatures responded nicely with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Some spots west of the city ended up in the lower 90s.

The weekend will feature more of the same. While it will be on the muggy side, it won’t be too uncomfortable.

Skies will be generally clear Friday night. It will be noticeably on the humid side as temperatures drop to around 70 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a good deal of high clouds around filtering out the sun during the day. This is all from a storm system affecting the Southeastern US. Despite the cloud cover, it will remain to be a warm day as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s.

That storm should pass well south and east of the region allowing the clouds to thicken into the evening. Any precipitation associated with it should remain offshore keeping us dry overnight.

After a gray start to Sunday, the sun will break through as the storm tracks further out to sea. An onshore flow will develop and that will keep temperatures from climbing no higher than the mid 80s.

Heading into next week, it will remain warm and dry for Monday and Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be in the mid 80s during the period.

By Wednesday, we may see a Bermuda High start to develop. That will bring a very humid southwesterly flow and bring temperatures close to 90 degrees. While the risk of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out early in the week, the chances increase between Wednesday and Friday of next week because of the heat and humidity.