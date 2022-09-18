NEW YORK(PIX11) — Sunday is off to a hazy start as the humidity and temperature are expected to climb in the New York City area.

The highs will hit the upper 80s and it will feel a bit more sticky outside. Similar conditions are on tap as the work week begins. Monday will see some humidity and temperatures in the 80s, but a cold front moving in the afternoon could bring a few storms. Some areas suffering from drought could see heavy downpours, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

It will be sunny and less humid with temps in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some showers and cooler temperatures are expected by the end of the week. It will hit the 70s on Thursday and Friday will feel more like fall with temps reaching the mid-60s.