NEW YORK (PIX11) — Central Park’s streak of above-normal high temperatures reached five days on Friday with a high of 70 degrees, and that streak would likely reach six on Saturday.

With a warm front off to the north and southwest winds in place, temperatures are set to make their way into the upper 60s and low 70s later Saturday. Be sure to take an umbrella with you if heading out, though. A cold front will move through the area later Saturday evening and bring a few showers and thunderstorms with it. The winds could be an issue as well with gusts in excess of 25 mph possible at times.

Unfortunately, conditions are not looking very spring-like for Easter Sunday. The passage of Saturday’s cold front will usher in some unseasonably chilly air, and multiple layers may be needed for those heading out to early-morning church services. A winter coat, hat and gloves will definitely be needed as it will feel like the 20s and 30s out there. The afternoon is not looking much warmer as temperatures will struggle to break 50 degrees.

Looking ahead into next week, most of Monday will be on the sunny side, but temperatures will remain quite cool. Some wet weather is likely late in the day as well, and those raindrops are expected to stay until Tuesday.

The second half of the week is looking warmer as afternoon highs reach the low and mid-60s. Another round of showers is possible Thursday morning, but the rest of the day is looking dry.