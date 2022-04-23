NEW YORK (PIX11) — At the start of this week, New Yorkers experienced a stretch of below normal temperatures, and by the end of the workweek, the opposite occurred.

Temperatures increased about 10 degrees above normal for the New York City area. As this weekend arrives that warm streak has come to an end. For Saturday, a mix of sunshine and clouds is expected, with a high near 61 degrees and a low in the upper 40s. As Saturday night approaches, there’s the potential for light showers rolling in; however, they won’t be long-lasting, accumulating between a trace and a 10th of an inch.

Sunday looks very similar, with a chance for spotty showers lingering around in the morning hours, clearing out before the afternoon, highs warm near 62 degrees and lows in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, the start of next week is likely to be quiet around the area as a warm front stalls just to the west Sunday and Monday. At the beginning of the week, highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in 40s and 50s.

Bigger changes arrive Tuesday as a weak cold front glides in from the west. Low pressure is expected to form along the front and slide over the region late Tuesday into Wednesday before heading into New England by Wednesday evening.

With this system, rain chances are back in the forecast for Tuesday and portions of Wednesday; however, rain accumulations are expected to be under half an inch areawide. Then, dry conditions with a cool high-pressure return at the end of next week.