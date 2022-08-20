NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be another very warm day as temperatures climb close to 90 degrees for New York City and 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. It will also feel a bit muggy as dewpoints soar into the 60s and 70s, making it feel a touch hotter.

Sunday begins with more sunshine, but clouds are expected to increase as the afternoon rolls around. A sea breeze coupled with the clouds will bring temperatures back into the mid-80s. Late at night, a few showers could start to move in across sections well inland.

Heading into Monday, rain will overspread across the region early on. There could be a few breaks during the day, but it will remain to be damp. Later in the day, there could be a round of rain that could be on the heavier side and possibly cause some ponding on area roadways. Temperatures will top out at around 80 degrees.

Most of the rain should clear out during the overnight hours on Monday night. Much of Tuesday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers may flare up during the latter part of the day across areas to the north and west of the city. Some of them may make their way toward the coast late in the afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

The area could use as much rainfall as possible as portions of New Jersey, the five boroughs and all of Long Island is in moderate to severe drought. Most of the area is about 3 to 5 inches below normal since June and Newark is about 8 inches below.

Eyes are on the tropics as Tropical Cyclone Four organizes and likely makes landfall as a tropical depression across the Texas and Mexico border over the weekend. The last storm named Tropical Storm Colin formed on July 2 and brought locally heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms to coastal areas of the Carolinas before it dissipated. Tropical Cyclone Four is expected to bring several inches of rainfall to parts of Mexico and South Texas and is not expected to impact the tri-state region.