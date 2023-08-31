NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday was the beginning of what will be a very quiet stretch. An area of high pressure has moved into the region, and it will keep the region dry through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be on the climb, though, with 90s possible by the tail end of the holiday weekend.

The heat backs off next week, but the dry conditions are expected to continue.

The skies will be clear on Thursday night. A light, northerly breeze will continue and cause temperatures to take a dip down to around 60 degrees. Some of the outlying suburbs will be quite chilly as well, with temperatures dripping into the mid-40s.

After the cool and crisp start on Friday, temperatures will slowly make their way up into the mid-70s. It will be downright gorgeous as well, with sunny skies all day long.

Skies will remain generally sunny through the holiday weekend as well. As high pressure moves offshore, winds will shift more southwesterly and that will create a warming through the course of the period.

Highs on Saturday will top out at around 80 degrees. Then the temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Sunday. By Labor Day, we may see temperatures top out at around 90 degrees and it will be sticky as well.

Temperatures will back down in the 80s by Tuesday of next week, but the dry conditions will continue through at least next Friday.