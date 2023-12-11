NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the stormy Sunday, things are calming down. The brisk winds that have been ongoing on Monday will slowly ease off, but it will still be a very chilly night.

Much of the week is on the sunny side, as high pressure will rule for much of the period. The exception will quickly move the frontal boundary during the middle part of the week, but it will stay dry with a few passing clouds.

Any clouds lingering around Monday afternoon will gradually clear out in the evening. Winds will also back off slowly, but it will still be a chilly night with lows in the lower 30s. Any breeze that kicks up during the night will sometimes make it feel more like the upper 20s.

Tuesday will feature a lot of sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s. A slight breeze will be around, making it feel colder.

A frontal boundary moves through the region on Wednesday. The front will pass with only a few clouds around. It will stay dry, with highs in the lower 40s.

Cooler air follows behind the front for Thursday. It will stay sunny, with temperatures at around 40.

Temperatures then start to make a recovery on Friday. Expect more sunshine with highs around 50.

Much of the weekend looks to be dry. It will stay sunny on Saturday, with highs moderating into the lower 50s. Expect more clouds around on Sunday, and that will cause temperatures to back down into the mid-40s. Those clouds are associated with a storm system that may pass Sunday night into the following Monday, bringing the chance of rain and some wind.