Very mild Wednesday before temperatures plummet

The wild swings in the weather will continue for the rest of the week. Despite the rain on Tuesday, temperatures were on the mild side.

A gusty southerly wind has also kicked up. A wind advisory has been posted through Tuesday night for Long Island where the winds are expected the strongest with gusts up to 45 mph.

We may see the southerly winds bring temperatures up into the 60s and potentially beat some record highs on Wednesday, but temperatures will then take a tumble as a cold front passes in the afternoon. As the temperatures fall, a complex winter storm moves in and bring everything from snow to rain starting early Friday morning.

The rain that developed on Tuesday afternoon will taper off to showers in the evening, but the winds will continue into a good portion of the night. As the winds will be coming in from the south, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the 50s.

We will see the temperatures climb further into the 60s and potentially beat some record highs across much of the region. It would not be surprising if one or two areas approach 70 degrees. A cold front will pass through in the afternoon and that will bring temperatures down quickly on Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, we may see temperatures in the upper 20s. During the day, a good northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures from climbing no higher than the upper 30s.

All eyes then turn to a storm system that will move in from the Ohio Valley. The latest trends from the forecast models indicate a colder solution, indicating that there will be a better chance of the storm to start out as snow during the overnight hours of Thursday night. Gradually warmer air will filter in, allowing for a changeover to a wintry mix on Friday morning, then rain. Further north away from the coast, colder temperatures may prevail limiting any changeover.

Snowfall amounts will continue to be tricky to forecast due to the uncertainty in the timing of the changeover, however confidence is growing across areas well north. For that region, it looks to be a mainly snow event and areas north of Interstate 84 have a 40-70% probability of getting more than 4 inches of snow.

Regardless of rain or snow, the storm should taper off by Friday evening. Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, but cold with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday looks warmer with highs in the lower 40s, but a snow shower could pass through during the day.