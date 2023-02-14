While Tuesday had temperatures take a step back, it was still a very mild day with highs climbing into the mid 50s. The next few days will feature big time warmth once again with highs going back up into the 60s. A storm system will bring some showers around starting Thursday afternoon and continue through at least Friday morning.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night ahead of an approaching warming front. Expect temperatures to only dip into the low to mid 40s.

As the front passes through on Wednesday morning, a stray light shower cannot be ruled out. Skies will then clear out and it will be a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s across much of the region.

Thursday may feature some sun in the morning and it will continue to be very mild with highs holding into the lower 60s. In the afternoon, a cold front will bring showers around and continue to the evening hours.

They may be a break in the rain during the overnight hours, but additional showers may redevelop on Friday morning as the actual cold front sweeps across the region. While initially holding in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday, temperatures are expected to take a big tumble by the midday period as gusty northwesterly winds develop. The thermometer will end up dropping into the upper 20s late at night.

Despite ample sunshine on Saturday, expect highs to be around 40 degrees. While it is only a few degrees below the normal high, the fact that we have been so mild will make it feel as if it is really cold. The good news is that chilly temperatures will not stick around.

On Sunday, temperatures will already be on the road to recovery. Expect highs to jump back to around 50 under sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will climb further into the lower 50s, but there will also be the chance for some showers.