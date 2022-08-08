The extreme heat continues on Tuesday, with temperatures forecasted to hit 95 degrees.

When you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 100-105 degrees! Tuesday morning lows may not dip below 80 degrees. Aside from the oppressive feel, extreme heat could lead to another round of storms. There is a very slow-moving stationary front that could spark some more afternoon thunderstorms.

Some of the storms could produce locally heavy downpours, localized flooding, damaging winds and possibly hail. Once the sun sets, the storms should diminish.

On Wednesday, expect almost the same feel-like temperatures, with the heat indices in the low 90s. The actual temperature may be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, but that’s only because the chance of storms is much higher as the front slowly moves in. Nonetheless, the humidity will still be at an oppressive level as the winds continue to be persistent out of the southwest. So again, even if the temperatures are a few degrees lower it will still feel like it is 90 degrees outside.

Relief does finally come after a second cold front moves through Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Expect weather conditions to be more comfortable with seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.