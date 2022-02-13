Very cold Valentine’s Day ahead for NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lingering, light snow showers could stick around through the night, especially on Long Island, ahead of a frigid Valentine’s Day.

Most towns in the area saw 1-3 inches of snow on Sunday.

Expect dry conditions on Monday with elevated winds, plenty of sunshine and decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures top out in the mid 20s, but wind chills will keep it feeling like the teens. Winds subside Monday night, but low temperatures will continue.

Conditions warm slightly on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and the warm up continues with highs in the 40s by Wednesday, forecasts show. Temperatures could return to spring-like conditions on Thursday.

A cold front coming from the west on Thursday will build into Friday, according to the NWS. Heavy rain is possible Thursday night as the front moves through. Strong winds could also return.