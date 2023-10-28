Editor’s note: A previous version of this article included a photo that has been removed.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take advantage of the gorgeous weather on Saturday.

Skies will be generally sunny and it will be very warm with highs climbing toward 80 degrees in the city. The warmth may even make their way out east with highs topping out in the 70s.

The weather takes a turn starting Saturday night as a cold front dips south. The winds will shift to the east causing temperatures to take a tumble down into the 50s.

Monday may start out dry with some breaks of sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees before a secondary cold front passes bringing more rain into the region. Much colder air will follow behind the front with temperatures dropping further into the lower 40s on Monday night.

Halloween looks to be dry, but it will be chilly. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs topping out in the lower 50s, but temperatures will back down into the upper 40s during the evening hours and the trick-or-treaters will be out.

A system may try to from off the coast, bringing the chance of some showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There are some questions as to how close to the coast it forms. There are indications that it will form further offshore and keep us dry on Wednesday. Regardless of whether it rains or not, it will be a cold day as temperatures only peak out in the upper 40s. Overnight lows may very well go down into the 30s in the city for the first time of the season.