Unsettled, wet weather pattern ahead this week in NY, NJ

With the Christmas weekend in the rearview mirror, we look to an unsettled pattern for the upcoming week.

A series of weak low pressure systems and fronts will bring precipitation chances over the next few days. The first chance will be later Monday. It may start around the evening rush as an icy mix or snow, with flakes having the best chance roughly north of the city. There is a chance that coastal areas could see wintry precipitation before it changes to rain. Not much precipitation is expected, so accumulations aren’t a concern, but slick travel is.

That batch moves away, leading to a mostly dry Tuesday. Then later Tuesday is the next threat of rain. It dries out for Wednesday, before another batch rolls through later in the day. There’s a small dry stretch once again on a roller coaster Thursday, with more shower chances early Friday.

For now, New Year’s celebrations are dry and seasonable. For the most part, the week will start chilly with highs barely hitting 40 degrees Monday. But the rest of the week looks mild with highs in the 40s and perhaps hitting 50 later in the week. Next weekend looks cool and wet.