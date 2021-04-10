Unsettled weather on the way

NEW YORK — After a seasonable high of 59 degrees at Central Park Friday, the mercury soared to 70 degrees in the city with plenty of sunshine.

However, there is an area of low pressure that will likely stall over the Great Lakes. This system will bring a series of rain that could put a damper on your outdoor plans; that includes the Mets game Sunday afternoon.

Expect increasing clouds overnight with showers developing between six and nine in the morning. Then anticipate periods of rain throughout the day before tapering off between 10pm and midnight.

The unsettled pattern will linger through mid-week. The Mets are scheduled to begin their home stand against the Phillies Monday. There are more showers in store Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a return of sunshine for the final game on Thursday. As always, stay tuned for updates.