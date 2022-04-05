Rain is on the way as a pair of storm systems crosses through the region. Unfortunately, the second storm comes on opening day for the Yankees and it may put a damper on festivities.

A few showers may develop Tuesday evening, but the steadier rain will hold off until the late evening hours or after midnight. Once the rain arrives it will continue through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

The rain will continue through the morning hours on Wednesday affecting the morning rush. Eventually, the rain will taper off during the middle part of the day. While there could still be a shower or two around, it will remain relatively dry with just some clouds around. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s.

The next storm system moves in on Thursday with some showers developing by the middle part of the day. Eventually, the showers will become heavier later in the day and they may come with some thunderstorms in the evening before it finally tapers off. Highs will remain in the lower 50s.

The sun should return on Friday, and that will help warm temperatures back up toward 60 degrees. There will still be some instability from an upper level low and that could bring an afternoon shower.

Expect more of the same on Saturday with the threat of a shower. The threat finally diminishes on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Heading into next week, a ridge of high-pressure forms and will warm things up. Expect temperatures to climb back into the 60s by Monday and possibly the upper 60s by Tuesday.