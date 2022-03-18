The week ended on a gorgeous note as temperatures soared into the lower 70s. Unfortunately, the pleasant weather will not continue into the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. Spring starts on Sunday at 11:33 a.m., and while it will not be as warm as Friday, temperatures will remain above normal for the time of the year.

Clouds are on the increase Friday night as a storm system starts to move into the region. Like Thursday night, some fog may redevelop, but it looks to be confined to Eastern Long Island. A few showers may develop during the overnight period as a warm front arrives.

The showers will continue throughout the morning hours on Saturday. There could be a break in the action during the middle part of the day, but the trailing cold front will move in late in the day. A line of thunderstorms could move in during the evening hours. While the storms could be on the severe side with the possibility of producing damaging winds and hail in Pennsylvania, they will weaken as they approach the city and coast. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

It looks pretty good for the NYC Half Marathon on Sunday. The sun returns in the morning, but an upper-level disturbance may bring back some clouds around in the afternoon. Also, the winds will start to kick from the northwest at around 20 mph to 30 mph. At the start of the race, expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s. The brisk northwesterly winds will keep temperatures from climbing no further than the upper 50s, but that is still above the normal high of around 51 degrees.

Next week looks to have a tranquil start, featuring a good deal of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. The next chance of rain arrives either by Wednesday or Thursday.