NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer started on Wednesday, but it felt anything like it as temperatures only topped out in the lower 70s. A slow-moving storm system makes its way into the region, signaling the start of an unsettled pattern that will continue not only into the weekend but also into the new workweek.

Rain develops Wednesday night, and it will come at a steady pace through the period. There may be a few heavier downpours, but much of the rain will be light to moderate. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The rain should taper off Thursday morning, but additional showers cannot be ruled out during the day. A good easterly wind will persist, making it very cool for mid to late June, with temperatures staying into the mid-60s. The average high for this time of year is supposed to be around 80 degrees.

Warmer air returns late Thursday night into Friday as a warm front lifts across the region. Temperatures will climb right back to 80 degrees during the day, but there will be a lot of instability in the atmosphere causing the chance of thunderstorms to develop. Some of these storms could produce torrential downpours that could lead to some flooding.

The active pattern will continue into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms could flare up generally during any part of the day under this muggy air mass that has moved in thanks to the warm front. Expect highs to remain in the lower 80s.

The risk of showers and storms will persist into next week, with highs staying in the lowers 80s. This pattern of daily showers and storms flaring up may continue through at least the latter part of the week. It is not a guarantee at this point.