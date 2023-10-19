NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to end on a soggy note as a frontal storm system approaches the region from the west.

To the south, a developing area of low pressure will make its way up the coastline, bringing some showers for our Friday. Eventually, the system from the west will feed off its energy to the coastal storm, but it will not do that until it enters New England.

Due to the late transfer of energy, the storm will not bring as much rain as it could have, and the rain will wrap up much sooner, allowing Saturday to be not a washout, as forecast models indicated earlier in the week.

Clouds will thicken on Thursday night, but the rain will hold off in the evening. Overnight temperatures are expected to hold into the mid-50s.

Showers will develop during the predawn hours on Friday and ramp up in spots through the morning commute. Most of the rain will be scattered about, so we are not expecting widespread heavy rain. Some showers may contain downpours and even an embedded thunderstorm, but they will not last too long.

The showers may back off in the afternoon as the low pressure enters New England. It would not be surprising if the sun broke through the clouds before sunset in the evening.

Late on Friday night, the weakening frontal system from the west may bring a few widely scattered showers that may linger into Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The winds may also start to pick up, with highs in the mid-60s.

On Sunday, the storm in New England will intensify, and that will cause the winds to ramp up as well. We may see gusts of 30 to 40 mph from the north, and that will cause temperatures to stay in the 50s all day. There might be a few scattered showers, but much will be for interior sections north of the city. The rest of the region will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will remain brisk with highs in the upper 50s, but the winds are expected to back off a bit as the storm starts drifting off New England’s coast. Skies will continue to feature a mix of sun and clouds.

The winds should finally ease by Tuesday as high pressure starts to move in. That will allow skies to be sunny, with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.