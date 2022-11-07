NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday’s early scattered showers will give way to clear afternoon skies and temperatures could reach record levels in many spots across the New York City area.

The high will be 78 in the city, the upper 70s to nearly 80 in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much cooler as high pressure will bring air into the region from Canada. Temperatures will be much closer to seasonable with a high of 56 in the city, and low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as an area of low pressure moves into the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.