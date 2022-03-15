NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Tuesday bringing dry conditions and unseasonably mild air. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 65 in the city and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and continued mild as high pressure will continue to move eastward into the Atlantic. Temperatures will continue to be well above average with a high of 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move through the region during the day. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as winds will shift to the southwest and bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain as a storm system will approach the region from the south. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 58 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures win the low to mid 50s for much of the area.