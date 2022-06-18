NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be noticeably cooler than Friday, with outdoor conditions feeling much more comfortable.

Saturday’s temperatures will be a good 8 to 10 degrees below normal with a high of 68 in the city, and upper 60s in the suburbs with partly sunny skies. Humidity levels will also be lower as winds shift from the northwest at about 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph at times.

Slightly warmer temps and more pleasant outdoor conditions can be expected for Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations, as high pressure dominates the weather for the region. Sunday’s high temperature will be 73 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs, with more sunshine to end the weekend.

The sunshine rolls into the start of the next workweek with temperatures on Monday near 78 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs. Tuesday is the first official day of the Summer season and is expected to be partly sunny with a chance of showers as a weak front approaches the area from the west. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.