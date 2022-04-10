NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-staters have had their umbrellas working overtime the past couple of days, and believe it or not, some additional work may still be needed today.

A weak trough will wander through the area Sunday afternoon, and as it does a few sprinkles or light showers could develop. However, no more than a trace of rain is expected, and some locations will stay completely dry. As far as temperatures go, it will be an unseasonably cool day as most locations will struggle to break the 50-degree mark. The winds will also be an issue, as gusts in excess of 25 mph are possible.

Fortunately, some warmer air is set to make its way into the region in the coming days. A Bermuda high will park itself well to our south and push some southwest winds in our direction. With that setup, afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s will be possible beginning Tuesday.

Unfortunately, some additional wet weather is possible, as well. Any all-day rain-outs are not expected, but a few showers are possible late Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and again Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. The good news is that skies are expected to clear out for the Mets home opener on Friday, and the warm conditions are likely to stay in place.