NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have been lucky enough to enjoy above-normal high temperatures on 18 of 26 days this month, but an arctic front will look to put an end to that today as some unseasonably cold air slides into the five boroughs.

Winter coats, hats and gloves will be needed Sunday through Wednesday as afternoon temperatures are not expected to get out of the 30s and 40s. Morning conditions will be especially cold, particularly tomorrow and Tuesday, as it will feel like the teens and single digits in many areas. And if that’s not enough, Old Man Winter might sprinkle a few snowflakes, as well.

Fortunately, the spring warmth will return next Thursday as an approaching storm system swings a warm front through the five boroughs. Winds will switch to the southwest and raise temperatures into the low and mid-60s. Some areas may even crack the 70-degree mark. There will likely be some wet weather to deal with as well, so put umbrellas should be put on stand-by.