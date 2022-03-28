NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure centered over the Great Lakes will bring unseasonably cold air to the tri-state area for the early part of the workweek. Partly sunny skies can be expected Monday afternoon with a chance of isolated snow flurries. The high temperature will struggle to reach 34 degrees with wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the mid- to upper 20s over much of the area.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a warm front will move through the region. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 45 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with milder temperatures as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. Winds will shift to the southwest, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. There is a chance of showers developing later in the day as a cold front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler as winds will shift to the northwest. The high temperature will be 55 degrees in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.