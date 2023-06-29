NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hazy sunshine and comfortable humidity levels were the story on Thursday as temperatures warmed into the low and mid-80s for the second straight day.

Central Park had an afternoon high of 82 degrees, just a degree below normal. One of the most notable changes was that the air quality worsened across the area, dropping to unhealthy levels by mid-afternoon.

Look for the hazy conditions to stay in place this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s in most areas, and a few 60s are possible north and west of the city. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy.

Another round of hazy sunshine is expected tomorrow. Air quality levels will remain on the unhealthy side as well. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s, while parts of central and southern New Jersey could reach the upper 80s. Look for a chance of showers this weekend.