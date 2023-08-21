NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s in the city on Monday as high pressure brought in a warm westerly wind.

Some spots away from the coast in New Jersey ended up getting into the lower 90s. The very warm temperatures will not last, though, as a frontal boundary passes through the region bringing in cooler temperatures for the next few days.

Skies will feature a lot of clouds Monday night as the front slowly crosses through the region. There is a chance of a passing shower for Connecticut and Eastern Long Island, but the rest of the region will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s.

Any lingering clouds on Tuesday morning will give way to sunshine. A pleasant northerly breeze will cause temperatures to struggle to get out of the 70s during the day.

Skies will remain mostly sunny on Wednesday as the high shifts off the coast. Temperatures will likely end up staying in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday as the next storm system approaches. While there are still questions about the timing, showers may develop early in the morning. Afternoon highs will once again top out in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm back up into the lower 80s on Friday, but a cold front will bring the chance of additional showers along with thunderstorms.

After a stormy end to the week, high pressure should return, bringing a mostly sunny weekend. Highs on both days will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.