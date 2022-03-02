After a gorgeous Wednesday with temperatures soaring toward 50 degrees, a weak storm system will cross through region overnight. The rest of the week will feature colder temperatures, with blustery conditions on Thursday. The good news is that it warms back up during the weekend.

Clouds will move in Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches. Overnight, some rain showers pass through, but it will be a quick hitter as it tapers off before daybreak. To the north, temperatures might be cold enough for it to come down as some light snow. Accumulations are not likely as it was very mild earlier during the day. In the city, overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

On Thursday, the winds will shift to the northwest and gust up to around 20 to 30 mph. While the skies will quickly clear out, it will be much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Adding in the wind, it will probably feel no better than the lower 30s. At night, temperatures are going to take a substantial dip, dropping into the lower 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

The sun will be out all day on Friday, but it will not warm up the temperatures. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. At least the winds will be light, so it will not feel as harsh.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll start to recover from the chill. On Saturday, we will see temperatures climb up into the upper 40s. Overnight into Sunday, a slow-moving storm will approach the East Coast. At the same time, a strong southwesterly flow will bump temperatures up into the lower 60s on Sunday, however, with warmth, comes the risk of occasional showers throughout the day. The rain chance will likely continue into Monday before it finally tapers off.