NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak disturbance passes to the south on Wednesday. Colder air will follow behind Wednesday night into Thursday before temperatures recover.

While it will be a pleasant start to the weekend, a potent storm will bring the chance of heavy rain Sunday night into Monday.

Skies will remain generally overcast through the night as a clipper system passes to the south. Expect temperatures to dip into the mid-30s during the overnight hours.

That weak system will pass its energy to a developing low offshore early on Wednesday keeping the clouds around. A stray flurry cannot be ruled out as the developing storm tracks well offshore. It will be chilly as temperatures only make their way up into the lower 40s.

The core of the cold then moves in. Expect temperatures to start at around 30 degrees during the morning hours on Thursday. Expect highs to struggle to reach 40 in the afternoon under partial sunshine. A warm front will start to move in and bring the threat of a snow shower.

By Friday, temperatures will make an excellent recovery. Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs to return to the upper 40s.

A nice southerly wind develops on Saturday causing temperatures to surge into the upper 50s and we can hit 60 degrees on Sunday. The warmer temperatures will come with a price though.

A potent cold front will bring the chance of heavy rain Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will then take a tumble. On Monday, it may be in the 50s early, then end up falling through the 40s during the day before bottoming out in the mid-30s on Tuesday morning.