NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually.

While the warmup will be pleasant, it comes with a price, with a wet-looking New Year’s Eve as a cold front crossing through the region.

Skies will remain generally clear Wednesday night. Like the night before, it will not be excessively cold like before as temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a pleasant day featuring primarily sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will continue to come from the southwest and bring temperatures further up into the upper 40s, with some spots possibly nearing 50 degrees.

If you think Thursday is going to feel great, Friday will be downright gorgeous as temperatures soar into the lower 50s. Skies will be sunny during the first part of the day, but clouds will increase as the next system approaches.

Clouds will thicken further during the morning on Saturday. Heading into the afternoon, the showers’ risk will increase, with a steadier rain possible as we head into New Year’s Eve. Despite the rain, it will still be mild, with highs in the lower 50s. By the time we ring in 2023, expect temperatures around 50 degrees.

There may be a few leftover showers on New Year’s Day. Otherwise, expect the skies to clear out, especially during the afternoon. While it will initially be on the warm side with highs in the upper 50s, temperatures will start to take a tumble, especially in the evening and overnight, with lows at around 40 degrees.

Monday will feature a cool breeze, but temperatures will still be above average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.