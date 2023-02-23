While Thursday was a damp and gloomy day, Friday will feature falling temperatures. A cold front will sweep through the region late Thursday night bringing in much colder air courtesy of a gusty northwesterly wind. As fast as the cold ttemperatures move in, milder air will make a return during the weekend.

It will remain quite gloomy through Thursday evening with some low clouds and fog. Late at night, a cold front could bring a few widely scattered showers. Temperatures overnight will hover in the lower 40s.

The winds will pick up early on Friday morning and that will cause temperatures to fall through much of the day. Winds may gust to around 35 mph and bring the temperatures down from the lower 40s in the morning into the lower 30s by the early evening hours.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s at night. Adding in the wind, it will feel brutal with wind chills in the teens.

The good news is that the chill will not last. While Saturday will be a very cold with temperatures only climbing into the lower 30s, milder air will start to move in Sunday as winds shift to the southwest. That will allow some good moderation as temperatures top out in the upper 40s for the latter part of the weekend.

That being said, a weak frontal boundary could cause a few scattered snow showers to develop on Saturday. It does not look like a big deal, but the visibility may drop as a result of the snow showers and there could be a dusting or coating in spots.

Early next week, another storm system starts to move into the region late on Monday and into Tuesday. While it looks to be mainly a rain event, there could be some wintry precipitation involved. All those details will be come together in the coming days.