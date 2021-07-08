Tropical Storm Elsa drenching tri-state area

NEW YORK — After a stormy afternoon and evening, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves into the tri-state region.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas along the Jersey Shore and Long Island. While the city is not included in the warning, it is under a Flash Flood Watch along with the entire region as the storm will produce torrential downpours on what is already a saturated ground from Thursday’s storms.

A tornado warning that was issued around 4:41 a.m. Friday for Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey, was allowed to expire at 5:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A reminder that when there is a tornado warning in your area, you are advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, as well as avoid windows.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm in the dark before sunrise, so do not wait to see or hear a possible tornado before taking cover.

The steadier rain associated with Elsa arrived during the overnight hours and it will be heavy into the morning.

The morning commute on Friday could be awful as drenching downpours occur and cause additional flooding. The storm will be a fast mover, and that could allow the rain to taper off late in the morning on Friday. As much as 1-3″ could fall quickly within a span of 6 hours.

Along coastal sections, the winds will be on the strong side, getting close to tropical storm strength of 39 mph at times. That was good enough for Tropical Storm Warnings to be issued for parts of the region. Any small or lightweight items could get blown away by the winds.

At the area beaches, the rough surf will cause some erosion as well as rip currents through Friday. Fortunately, the quick moving storm won’t produce a storm surge along the coast.

While a very low risk, the threat of tornadoes will be on the table. By nature, tropical cyclones can spin out a tornado and Elsa is no exception. A number of tornadoes associated with the cycle have been reported stretching from Northeast Florida to the Carolinas.

Lastly, Tropical Storm Elsa could cause several power outages. The strong winds may bring down some tree limbs causing scattered power outages through Friday morning.

When the storm departs, the threat of a lingering shower or storm is still possible during the latter half of Friday. This is all from the cold front that brought Elsa up the coastline.

Saturday looks better with partly sunny skies. On Sunday, a few scattered storms could develop in the afternoon as a warm front tries to lift toward the region.