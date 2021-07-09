Elsa drenches NY, NJ as storm hits tri-state region

NEW YORK — After a stormy afternoon and evening Thursday, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves across the tri-state region early Friday morning, bringing more downpours and strong winds.

Tropical Storm Warnings remained in effect for areas along the Jersey Shore and Long Island. While the city is not included in the warning, it is under a Flash Flood Watch along with the entire region as the storm will produce torrential downpours on what is already a saturated ground from Thursday’s storms.

The steadier rain associated with Elsa arrived during the overnight hours and it will be heavy into the morning Friday.

The morning commute on Friday could be awful as drenching downpours occur and cause additional flooding. We can expect rain totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts in some areas.

PIX11’s James Ford was live in Long Beach, Long Island Friday morning:

Strong winds possible

Gusty winds will be possible over coastal areas as the storm passes through the region this morning. Any small or lightweight items could get blown away by the winds.

At the area beaches, the rough surf will cause some erosion as well as rip currents through Friday. Fortunately, the quick moving storm won’t produce a storm surge along the coast.

Lastly, Tropical Storm Elsa could cause several power outages. The strong winds may bring down some tree limbs causing scattered power outages through Friday morning.

Tornado potential

While a low risk, the threat of tornadoes is on the table as the storm is in our area. By nature, tropical cyclones can spin out a tornado and Elsa is no exception.

A tornado warning that was issued around 4:41 a.m. Friday for Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey, was allowed to expire at 5:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A reminder that when there is a tornado warning in your area, you are advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, as well as avoid windows.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm in the dark before sunrise, so do not wait to see or hear a possible tornado before taking cover.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado was live along the Jersey Shore Friday morning:

When will the storm move out?

The storm seems to be moving fast, which means the rain could taper off late in the morning Friday.

However, when the storm departs, the threat of a lingering shower or storm is still possible during the latter half of Friday. This is all from the cold front that brought Elsa up the coastline.

Any rain with these afternoon storms will exacerbate the flooding effects caused by Elsa in the morning.

Saturday looks better with partly sunny skies. On Sunday, a few scattered storms could develop in the afternoon as a warm front tries to lift toward the region.