NEW YORK (PIX11) — The coldest weather of the season so far has moved into the tri-state region. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been posted for areas just to the north and west of the city as a cold front ushered in very chilly northwesterly flow with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. The chill will last through Thursday, before we start to see temperatures moderate into the weekend.

Skies will remain generally clear on Tuesday night. A cool westerly wind will help bring temperatures drop into the lower 40s in the city. Any slight breeze that develops could make it feel more like the upper 30s in the city. To the north and west of the city, actual air temperatures will drop into the 30 and cause areas of frost.

The sun will be out on Wednesday, but it will stay rather chilly. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 50s during the day. We will start to see a breeze kick up Wednesday night into Thursday with gusts to 25 mph possible. While we may see temperatures moderate into the upper 50s on Thursday, that breeze may make it feel more like the upper 40s or lower 50s during the afternoon.

By Friday, milder temperatures will start to make their return as winds shift more to the south. Expect highs to return into the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.

The weekend is shaping up to be a very nice one. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and pleasantly mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Clouds may start to filter in on Sunday, but it will stay nice with highs in the mid 60s.

Early next week, there is quite of bit of uncertainty as a disturbance moves in from the south and east bringing the chance of rain.