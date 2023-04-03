NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a pleasant note with Monday featuring mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees in New York City. The week will be generally mild but there will be a few days where it will be more on the warm side.

Some clouds have moved in Monday night and that will prevent temperatures from dipping down to where it was earlier in the morning. Expect overnight lows to dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees in the tri-state region.

A frontal boundary will meander to the north on Tuesday. That will bring some clouds around, especially for northern areas. For the city and points, expect the sun to help bring temperatures further up into the upper 60s. Some areas to the west of the city will likely end up in the lower 70s, while temperatures will stay in the lower 60s for northern and eastern areas.

An onshore flow develops making Wednesday a mainly cloudy day. There may even be some drizzle developing at times during the afternoon and evening. That will also bring temperatures back down to around the upper 50s and 60 degrees.

On Thursday, a warm front will lift to the north. That may bring some showers around early in the morning. The Mets home opener is during the afternoon and the sun will break through the clouds allowing temperatures to approach the 70s. Late in the day, the trailing cold front may bring a line of scattered showers and storms. Hopefully, the game should be over by then.

Winds shift back to the northwest cooling temperatures down for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny though, with highs at around 60 degrees.

It is looking all good for Easter weekend. High pressure will settle around and bring in partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for both days.