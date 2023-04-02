NEW YORK (PIX11) — The National Weather Service confirmed that four tornadoes swept across New Jersey Saturday evening. The twisters touched down in Sea Girt, Jackson Township, Cinnaminson and Howell Township.

Approximately 20,000 customers were being affected by the outages, as of Sunday afternoon, according to Jersey Central Power and Light. More details on all the confirmed tornadoes will be available either late Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Otherwise, the end of the weekend looks fairly quiet. As expected, the tri-state area saw wall-to-wall sunshine, cooler temperatures, highs in the low 50s for most of the area and windy conditions. Wind gusts reached up to 40 mph across some of the tri-state region.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and winds will gradually decrease, with a low near 39 degrees for New York City, 20s and 30s for the suburbs.

Sunny, dry, and seasonable conditions will kick off the workweek. Then wet weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.