NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a gloomy day for a good part of Monday, however, the sun made a return in the afternoon and helped bring temperatures up into the 60s. Tuesday will be cool day as a wave of low pressure over the Great Lakes brings in a brisk wind from the west. The good news is that there will be another big warmup is in store heading into the latter part of the week.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday night. Expect overnight lows to dip to around 50 degrees in the city.

On Tuesday, the area of low pressure will stick around to the north. While the precipitation associated with the storm will stay to the north, there will still be a good amount of clouds around. The cloud cover, coupled with the cool breeze will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Similar to the previous week, conditions will be very dry, and together with the stiff breeze, will elevate the threat for any fires that form to spread easily.

High pressure then moves in on Wednesday. The calmer winds and sunny skies will help bring temperatures back up to around the lower 60s.

A warm front will pass to the north early on Thursday bringing back the clouds and the risk of an early morning shower. Otherwise, the day will feature much warmer temperatures with highs soaring back into the 70s during the day.

On Friday, temperatures will take a step further. Afternoon highs may end up topping up at around 80 degrees, with many spots just inland going up into the mid 80s.

The warmth will not last as a storm system brings the chance of showers, especially during the latter part of the weekend. Highs are expected to back down into 70s.