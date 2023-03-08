NEW YORK (PIX11) — The blustery conditions continued on Wednesday. Heading into Thursday, high pressure will move through the tri-state region allowing the winds to finally back down and leave us with a pleasant day. Confidence is growing for a storm that will bring some snow Friday night into Saturday, but rain will also mix in making it a sloppy mess.

There will be a few clouds around Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s. The winds will still be around, gusting to around 20 mph at times and making it feel more like the 20s at times.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies throughout the day. The winds will ease making it feel more comfortable as temperatures climb back into the upper 40s.

Much of Friday will feature will be dry, but the clouds will increase ahead of the approaching storm system. While a lot may still change between now and then, it does look like it will start out as rain along the coast. Depending on where a secondary area of low pressure develops offshore, cold air will filter in allowing coastal sections to change over to snow late Friday night. For inland areas, it may already be cold enough for it to be a main snow event with some sleet possibly mixed.

Accumulations are still to be determined, but we are not expecting significant amounts at this time for coastal sections. While it will be a mainly snow event for inland sections, those areas will be further away from the center of the developing area of low pressure and possibly keep accumulations down as well.

While Saturday may start snowy, but the storm will pull out allowing for some clearing in the afternoon. It will be windy, though, as temperatures top out at around 40 degrees.

Sunday looks to be much better with highs in the upper 40s. It will not last through, as another storm system brings the chance for more rain or snow starting on Monday.