NEW YORK (PIX11) — The quiet stretch has continued into the week following Easter as high pressure settles across the tri-state region. Southwesterly winds will prevail in the coming days bringing in milder temperatures as the week continues. Toward the latter part of the week, we will get a taste of summer as temperatures approach the 80s, and we may see record highs by Friday.

Skies will remain generally clear Monday night with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s in the city.

Through the middle part of the week, the sun will be in out in full force. By Wednesday, we will see some clouds associated with a warm front. Expect highs during the period to range from the lower 70s to the upper 70s.

The taste of summer arrives on Thursday. A very warm westerly wind will bring temperatures up into the lower 80s during the day. Despite the warm temperatures, record highs for the day are already in the upper 80s. It will be hard to reach it, but it is not out of the question at this point. Friday’s record is around 85 degrees, so we will have a better chance of breaking that with temperatures expected to climb into the lower 80s. The only question is if a southerly wind off the ocean prevents the temperature from climbing further into the upper 80s.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will ease back into the mid 70s for Saturday. A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and storms around on Sunday with highs staying in the lower 70s. Temperatures will then cool down into the mid 60s on Monday.