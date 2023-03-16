NEW YORK (PIX11) — Milder temperatures moved into the tri-state region on Thursday as the winds shifted more westerly. Highs were in the upper 50s for most, while some areas in New Jersey made it into the 60s. Expect more mild temperatures on St. Patrick’s Day, but there will be more clouds associated with an approaching storm system.

Thursday evening starts out clear, but clouds will be on the increase during the overnight hours. That cloud cover will keep temperatures from dropping no further than the lower 40s late at night.

On Friday, a warm front will pass to the north bringing in the clouds for the morning hours. During the day, there may be a few breaks of sunshine and that will help bring temperatures back up into the upper 50s in the city, and 60s to the west. Expect areas to the east to stay in the lower 50s as the winds will come from the cooler ocean waters. A cold front will then move through the region Friday night bringing in a few showers although much of it looks to be on the very light side and widely scattered about.

Temperatures will back down to more seasonable levels on Saturday with highs at around 50 degrees. A secondary frontal boundary will then bring in much colder temperatures for the latter part of the weekend. Despite the partly sunny skies, a gusty northerly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 40s on Sunday.

Heading into next week, temperatures will recover nicely. Expect highs to return into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.