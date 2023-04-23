NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a wet, cloudy and foggy start to Sunday, things dried out and the sun even made an appearance, warming highs from the mid to upper 60s for most, with some locations in New Jersey climbing to the low 70s.

The Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut will see an isolated rain chance remain in the forecast at times Sunday evening. Otherwise, the tri-state area will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions as the cold front sweeps across the region Sunday night. Lows will be 40s for New York City and 30s in the suburbs, with calm winds for most.

Look for bright, mild and dry conditions during the first half of the upcoming week. Highs will drop off into the low 60s behind the frontal boundary. The next shower and storm chances aren’t expected to arrive until late in the week.