NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system moving through Texas will track toward the Great Lakes on Friday. While it will be mainly a rain event for the city and coastal sections, it looks to have a wintry onset for areas north and west of the city, before milder air moves in and the frozen precipitation changes over to snow. Along with the rain, mix or snow, it will be bringing alot of wind and that will pile the water along the coast. Coastal Flood Watches and Advisories have been issued as the tides are expected run 1-2 feet above normal. At high tide, minor to moderate flooding late Friday night and into Saturday morning is possible.

Thursday night will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. While there will be a gusty breeze early, the winds will ease into the night and temperatures will dip down into the mid 30s.

Friday will start out with a little sun early and temperatures will top out in the mid 45. Clouds will eventually takeover during the day as a warm front approaches. Precipitation may develop as early as the late afternoon hours with some light rain or snow showers. The steadier precipitation will hold off until the evening hours. While there may a bit of an icy mix initially for coastal sections, it will quickly changeover to rain.

The rain could come down heavy at times starting late in the evening and may cause some localized flooding as a result. Along with the rain, the wind will be gusting to over 30 to 40 mph at times. Toward daybreak, the rain should ease off and taper off. Rainfall amounts are expected to be on the high side with as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain.

To the north, the changeover will be slower allowing for the snow to accumulate. While much of the snow will wash away with the rain, we may see the amounts approach 4-8″ in the higher spots of the Catskills. Lesser amounts are to be expected across places of lower elevations.

As far as Saturday goes, most of the rain should be out to sea. There will still be an upper-level low lingering around on Saturday morning and that could bring some snow showers for northern sections. The sun should return during the afternoon, with temperatures going up into the upper 40s.

Sunday looks to be a very nice day as high pressure moves into the region. Under mostly sunny skies will be back at around 50 degrees.