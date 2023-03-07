NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gusty breeze developed on Tuesday afternoon with peak wind gusts near 40 mph for parts of the tri-state region. While the winds will ease somewhat into the night, a breeze will still be around on Wednesday. Things will then calm down for the rest of the week, but all eyes are on Saturday with a potential coastal storm that may bring rain, snow, and a wintry mix.

Skies will generally be clear Tuesday night. While not as strong earlier in the day, winds may still gust to around 25 mph overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, but the gusts will make it feel more like around 20 overnight.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. The northerly wind will still be around making it a touch cooler compared to Tuesday. Expect highs to be in the lower 40s. Wind chill values will be in the 30s, all thanks to the 20 mph gusts.

Things should finally calm down on Thursday as high pressure starts to overspread into the region. It will be a nicer day as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. Friday will be fine as well with highs in the upper 40s as well. Clouds will be on the increase as a coastal storm starts to make its way into the region.

All of the forecast models indicate a coastal storm will affect the East Coast on Saturday. While it is too soon at this point to determine any specifics, everything from rain to snow to a wintry mix is on the table. It does look like a quick mover leaving us a decent Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies.