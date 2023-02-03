NEW YORK (PIX11) — The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night bringing in the frigid temperatures. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories for areas mainly to the north where feel like readings are expected to drop to -10 degrees or colder. Wind chills that low may cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. While the city is not under any advisory, it will still feel brutal considering how mild January has been.

Gusts of 40 mph will continue through the evening hours before it starts to ease somewhat overnight. It will still be awfully cold as temperatures drop into the single digits. Wind chills in the city will go well below zero late at night.

Saturday will feature sunshine, but that wind will still keep the frigid air around. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid 20s through at least the late afternoon hours. While the winds ease, it will still feel like the single digits in the morning, then into the teens during the afternoon.

Eventually the winds will shift to the southwest and that will quickly create a warming trend to develop starting Saturday night. Temperatures will continue to climb from the mid 20s on Saturday evening into the lower 30s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will continue their climb on Sunday with highs approaching the mid 40s. There will be a fair amount of clouds especially during the latter part of the day as the warmer air moves toward our region.

During the early part of next week, expect temperatures to hover in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. The next chance of showers will hold off until either Wednesday or Thursday.