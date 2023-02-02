NEW YORK (PIX11) — The polar vortex takes a glancing blow to the tri-state region on Friday. An arctic cold front will bring in the frigid air mass late Thursday night. Wind Chill Warnings and advisories have been issued mainly across areas to the north of the city as the core of the cold moves in by Friday night. Wind Chills in these areas are expected to go down to 10 below 0 degrees or colder, which may cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The good news is that as fast as the cold comes, it will move out pretty quickly. By Sunday, we may already see temperatures on the climb.

Thursday night will start out with mainly clear skies. The arctic cold front will move through the region during the wee hours of the morning. There may be a snow shower and a gusty wind as the front passes through. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 20s by daybreak but the 30 mph gusts from the northwest will make it feel more like 10 degrees.

Through the course of the day, the gusts will continue to kick at around 30 mph to 40 mph and cause temperatures to tumble to around 20 degrees by the late afternoon hours. Wind chill values will drop as well, dipping to around 0. It gets brutal at night as the temperatures fall into the single digits and wind chills drop to around -5 to -10 degrees by Saturday morning.

The core of the cold starts moving back to the north on Saturday. It will still be cold with temperatures making their way up into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chills will hover in the single digits for much of the day.

The winds will ease and start to shift more southwesterly, and temperatures will start to moderate rather quickly starting Saturday night. On Sunday, the southwesterly winds will help bring temperatures back up into the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

As the polar vortex drifts back to Canada, we will the return of the 50 degree temperatures already by Monday and it will stick around through Wednesday as a frontal boundary brings the chance of some showers. Temperatures will then back down into the 40s by next Thursday.