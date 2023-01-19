NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system brings rain across the tri-state region. Well north across the higher terrain in the Catskills, there was a bit of a wintry mix that could cause area roadways to be very slick. The weekend looks to be dry for the most part, but another round of rain could develop Sunday night into Monday.

The steadiest rain looks to taper off Thursday evening. There may still be a few lingering showers that will continue into the overnight hours. Some low clouds and fog have developed in the evening and it may continue to be an issue overnight. Temperatures will hover in the lower 40s.

While much of the rain should be over with early in the morning on Friday, the clouds will be slow to exit the region. Temperatures will still be above normal with highs in the upper 40s, but the winds will start to gust especially during the afternoon.

Saturday will be cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 40s. Sunday may start out with sunshine, but clouds will start to make a return especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will make their way back into the upper 40s.

A storm system looks to bring back rain into the forecast by Sunday night and it may be slow to exit on Monday. Despite the rain, it will remain to be mild with highs near 50 degrees.