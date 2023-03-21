NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first full day of spring felt its part as temperatures soared into the lower 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday will also be a pleasant day, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of an approaching system that will bring showers around on Thursday.

Tuesday night will feature some high clouds around. It will stay comfortable through the evening hours before it dips into the mid 40s overnight.

Gradually, we see the clouds be on the increase on Wednesday ahead of the next storm system. It will stay dry though with temperatures holding at around 60 degrees. There will be an ocean breeze keeping temperatures in the lower 50s along coastal sections.

Thursday will feature occasional showers from time to time. A warm front will bring the first showers early in the day, and the risk of additional showers will be possible. Thanks to the front, it will be another mild day as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

A cold front will bring some showers late Thursday night and that will cool things down for Friday. The front will stall to the south of the tri-state region keeping the risk of a shower. Otherwise, it will be a cool day as the winds will come the northwest. Expect highs to be in the 50s.

On Saturday, a wave of low pressure will develop along the frontal boundary bringing steadier rain and breezy conditions into the forecast. There may be even enough cold air to the north bringing the chance of some wintry precipitation for a period across northern areas. Thanks to the rain and chilly breeze, expect temperatures to hover around 50 degrees.

The storm should depart on Sunday, making it the pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs at around 60 degrees.