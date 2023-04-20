NEW YORK (PIX11)– It was a gorgeous Thursday that featured mostly sunny skies. While areas well inland were able to get into the lower 70s, a sea breeze in the rest of the region caused the temperature to be in the 60s.

The Tri-state are can expect more of the same on Friday, however, temperatures could be a touch warmer and shift a little more to the south. Skies will remain mainly clear Thursday night. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s in the city, while the suburbs go down into the 40s.

Friday will feature more sunshine. Expect highs to climb further into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees in the city. For coastal sections, the sea breeze will likely keep temperatures down toward 60 degrees, while many inland spots will soar into the upper 70s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A frontal boundary will start to make its way toward the east coast on Saturday. There may be some patchy drizzle early, but the day will be generally dry with some high clouds. Highs in the city are expected to top out at around 70.

Showers will develop late Saturday night and they will continue into early Sunday morning. While the front will move offshore, it may slow down and keep the risk of a lingering shower around through the afternoon. It will be a much cooler day due to the rain and cloud cover with highs staying in the mid-60s

Cooler temperatures will stick around early next week with skies featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower 60s and they will likely remain that way into the latter part of the week.