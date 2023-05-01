NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the soggy weekend is now behind us, an upper-level disturbance will continue to bring the risk of showering from time to time. Thankfully, much of it will be light, but the risk of additional showers will be a nuisance as the week progresses.

Many rivers in New Jersey are still swollen due to the extraordinary amount of rain that has fallen during the weekend. Flood Warnings will continue into the night as most rivers have already crested, however, the Passaic River will still rise, and it will not start falling until Tuesday.

A few showers will make a return Monday night. Most of it will be on the light side, however, there could be an isolated downpour that passes during the late night hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, there may be a lingering shower early in the morning. During the day, the sun will try to break through the clouds, only for the risk of additional showers to make a return during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

The unsettled pattern will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of showers from time to time. Eventually, the upper-level disturbance will shift offshore and slowly lower the chance of showers. By Friday, the risk finally decreases with the threat of an isolated shower around. Temperatures through the period will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

The good news is that next weekend is shaping up to be a gorgeous one, with temperatures on the climb. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, then the mid-70s on Sunday.